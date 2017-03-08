Lord Heseltine has revealed he has never even met Theresa May, despite last night getting sacked by her for rebelling against her Brexit Bill.

The former Tory deputy prime minister lost his job as Government adviser after he joined 12 other Conservative peers who last night voted to give Parliament final approval on the deal the UK secures when quitting the EU.

Lord Heseltine was not a minister, but was brought in by David Cameron to advise him on a wide range of policy areas including the regeneration of deprived areas.

The veteran Tory peer told BBC Radio 4’s Today programme this morning that he had continued to work for the government under May three or four days a week.

But he revealed he was not formally warned by Downing Street not to vote against the government whip on the European Union (Notification of Withdrawal) Bill.

“I heard nothing from No. 10. I have had no relationship with No.10 since the new prime minister,” he said. “I’ve never met Theresa May.”

The 83-year-old was summoned by the Lords chief whip to be fired while he was having dinner with his wife after the vote. “I haven’t heard from No.10. I suppose they will get round to it,” he said.

“I believe the referendum result is the most disastrous peace time result we have seen in this country,” the pro-Remain Lord Heseltine said.

“The point comes in life when you have to do what you believe to be right, saying somehow or another parliament couldn’t have enshrined in the statue, a commitment to involve parliament, the sovereign body of our country, was too much for me.”