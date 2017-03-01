Lord Tebbit Condemns Concern For 'Foreigners' Rather Than British Over Brexit

Former Tory minister Lord Tebbit drew jeers in the House of Lords after criticising peers for being more concerned about looking after “foreigners” than British people.

The ex-MP - who famously coined the ‘cricket test’ when questioning the lack of loyalty to the England cricket team among immigrants and their children - spoke out ahead the House of Lords voting to give EU citizens living in the UK guaranteed rights under Brexit.

“If we are to be concerned about anyone’s rights after Brexit, to live anywhere on this continent of Europe, it should be our concern for the rights of British people to live freely and peacefully in those other parts of Europe,” said Tebbit, who earned the nickname the ‘Chingford skinhead’ in the 1980s when in Margaret Thatcher’s Government.

“Somehow or the other we seem to be thinking of nothing but the rights of foreigners.”