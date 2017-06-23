Lottie Moss is making the most of this summer’s slogan sunhat trend.
Celebrities such as Vanessa Hudgens and Reese Witherspoon quickly jumped on the rising fashion trend last month, and now Kate Moss’ half-sister is sportin’ one too - but in a different way.
Posing on the beach with her friend Made In Chelsea star Frankie Gaff, the 19-year-old model used the hat to conceal her modesty during an impromptu shoot on a sunlounger.
Taking to Instagram on Thursday 22 June, the model posted a snap of the sunhat covering her chest, saying:
“We are topless - shhh.”
Whether it’s personalised with your name or simply telling the world you’re ‘just chillin’ so ‘do not disturb’, saying how you feel on a sunhat while catching some rays is what it’s all about this season.