Slogan Sunhats: Vanessa Hudgens And Reese Witherspoon Take The Lead In Summer's Hottest Trend

Slogan sunhats are set to be this summer’s biggest trend and they’re Instagram-worthy cool.

Vanessa Hudgens and Reese Witherspoon are ahead (sorry) of the trend as they’ve already been sharing snaps of their favourite stitched-in slogan floppy hats.

Whether it’s personalised with your name or simply telling the world you’re ‘just chillin’ so ‘do not disturb’, saying how you feel while catching some rays is what it’s all about this season.

Hudgens was first spotted sportin’ her personalised wide-brimmed hat during Coachella music festival in California, sharing a selfie on Instagram: