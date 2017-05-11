All Sections
    11/05/2017 12:14 BST

    Slogan Sunhats: Vanessa Hudgens And Reese Witherspoon Take The Lead In Summer's Hottest Trend

    Say it like you mean it 👑

    Slogan sunhats are set to be this summer’s biggest trend and they’re Instagram-worthy cool. 

    Vanessa Hudgens and Reese Witherspoon are ahead (sorry) of the trend as they’ve already been sharing snaps of their favourite stitched-in slogan floppy hats. 

    Whether it’s personalised with your name or simply telling the world you’re ‘just chillin’ so ‘do not disturb’, saying how you feel while catching some rays is what it’s all about this season. 

    Hudgens was first spotted sportin’ her personalised wide-brimmed hat during Coachella music festival in California, sharing a selfie on Instagram: 

    💋

    A post shared by Vanessa Hudgens (@vanessahudgens) on

    Witherspoon shared a snap on Instagram on 30 April of her ‘hold your horses’ sunhat:

    “Just horsin’ around,” Witherspoon wrote in the caption. 

    Just horsin’ around! 🐴 👒 @draperjames #HoldYourHorses

    A post shared by Reese Witherspoon (@reesewitherspoon) on

    Here are few more statement-making sunhats to inspire you:

    @katyperry on island time @hatattackny

    A post shared by Michele Marie PR (@michelemariepr) on

    Hanging out in the tropical paradise that is my backyard ☀️💕😊

    A post shared by Sophia {sDm}✨ (@slightly_sparkled) on

    Hot Trend Alert 🔥 Get beach ready and soak up the sun with these expressive hats ☀️👒 Available online • link in bio

    A post shared by Chic Designs Studio (@chicdesignsstudio) on

    Rise and shine ☀️🌊👒 #herecomesthesun #newsmyrna #florida #explorefl #beach #sunhat

    A post shared by Emily Layne Budzilek (Berger) (@emilylbudzilek) on

    Here comes the sun ☀️ 📸 @vocabularyboutique #californiaweekend

    A post shared by Conni Jespersen • 👗Stylist (@artinthefind) on

    POOL PLANS? WE HAVE YOU COVERED! 🌞 #SHOPJANE

    A post shared by JANE (@janeoftarzana) on

