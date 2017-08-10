‘Love Island’ love rat Jonny Mitchell could be swapping the show’s villa for something a little less luxurious, after being linked to the new series of ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’. The 26-year-old has reportedly been been approached by bosses of the jungle-based show to appear on this year’s series.

However, a spokesperson for the ITV show played down the rumours Jonny was in the running to take part. “Any names linked to the new series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out Of Here! are purely speculative,” they said. The new series of ‘I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here!’ is set to return to our screens in November and rumours are already swirling about who’ll be heading Down Under this time around. Among the potential famous contestants are former rugby player and ‘Strictly’ star Ben Cohen, footballer’s wife Rebekah Vardy and former ‘Coronation Street’ star Ryan Thomas.