Luisa Zissman has revealed she struggled with motherhood the first time around, admitting that she called her first daughter a “slug”.

The 30-year-old mum, who announced she was expecting her third child in June 2017, was on ‘Loose Women’ discussing how she hates being pregnant.

“I called her a slug,” she said on the ITV show on Thursday 10 August, speaking about her daughter Dixie, now six.

“My mum thought I was horrible but I was like: ‘She is like a slug, she doesn’t do anything she just lays there.’”