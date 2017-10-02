Lush has decided to strip off it’s Halloween and Christmas ranges - with 80% of products “going naked” ( in other words they will be packaging free).

According to Lush, solid products like soap and bath bombs don’t need much to protect them, which means less mess for the environment and a holiday season with a good conscience.

Thus the cosmetics brand with a feverish cult following is putting more of their energy in the actual products - as opposed to worrying about bouji packaging.