All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    02/10/2017 12:46 BST

    Lush's Halloween And Christmas Ranges Are Going Naked For A Good Cause

    80% guilt-free.

    Lush has decided to strip off it’s Halloween and Christmas ranges - with 80% of products “going naked” ( in other words they will be packaging free).

    According to Lush, solid products like soap and bath bombs don’t need much to protect them, which means less mess for the environment and a holiday season with a good conscience.

    Thus the cosmetics brand with a feverish cult following is putting more of their energy in the actual products - as opposed to worrying about bouji packaging. 

    Most bathrooms are full of unwanted product bought in error because the packaging was eye-catching... [It was] obvious that the packaging was a larger part of the manufacturing cost than the contents. Mark Constantine, co-founder of Lush.

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:styleBeautyChristmasHalloween lush

    Conversations