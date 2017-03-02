A child rapist who was grilled by detectives investigating the disappearance of Madeleine McCann has died in prison. Anthony Woodhouse “died of natural causes” while serving a 17-and-a-half year sentence at Channings Wood jail in Devon, The Sun reports. A prison spokesman confirmed: “HMP Channings Wood prisoner Anthony Woodhouse died in custody on Wednesday 1 March.

PA Madeleine McCann disappeared in 2007 - a year before child rapist Anthony Woodhouse turned himself in

“As with all deaths in custody, there will be an independent investigation by the Prisons and Probation Ombudsman.” The 71-year-old had spent more than ten years in hiding in Portugal after raping and impregnating 14-year-old girl in Herefordshire.

He gave himself up in 2008 claiming he felt “preoccupied with guilt every day.” In 2014 a source told the newspaper Woodhouse had been questioned for several hours about how he was in “close proximity” to where the Leicester toddler disappeared from. He is understood to have run a cleaning business in the Algarve when Madeleine went missing.

Google StreetView Woodhouse was serving a 17-and-a-half year sentence at Channings Wood prison in Devon