Madonna has welcomed two new additions to her family after adopting twin sisters Stella and Esther from Malawi. The 58-year-old said she was “overjoyed” as she shared a snap of her with the four-year-old girls on Instagram.

I can officially confirm I have completed the process of adopting twin sisters from Malawi and am overjoyed that they are now part of our family. I am deeply grateful to all those in Malawi who helped make this possible, and I ask the media please to respect our privacy during this transitional time. 🙏🏻 Thank you also to my friends, family and my very large team for all your support and Love! 💘🦋🦋🌺🌼🌸🦋🦋🙏🏻🙏🏻✈️✈️😂🤣🦋🦋♥️🌺🎈♥️ A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 10:24am PST

There are 650 Orphans at Home of Hope where Estere and Stelle have lived for 4 years since they were 5 days old. Run by the generous and compassionate Rev. Chipeto and his daughter Lucy, Raising Malawi has been working with HOH for over 10 years since I met my son David there. If you would like to get involved by volunteering or donations go to. Raising Malawi.org . Every little bit helps!!! 🙏🏻💘🌺🌸🌼🙌🏻🙌🏻🙌🏻🦋🦋😘💘🎈♥️ A photo posted by Madonna (@madonna) on Feb 8, 2017 at 7:33pm PST

Madonna was inside the court in Malawi when it was ruled that she could legally adopt the girls. The judge told the star that she was a “good friend of the country.” The adoption comes just days after the singer disputed a statement made by a Malawi government spokesperson about her plans to adopt two more children from East Africa. The spokesperson said the Queen of Pop had appeared in High Court in the Malawian capital, Lilongwe, on Wednesday 25 January, to submit her application for the further adoptions, according to the BBC.

Thoko Chikondi/AP Madonna pictured in 2013 at a tour of the Mphandura orpahange near Lilongwe, Malawi with her two adopted children David Banda and Mercy James.

“The rumours of an adoption process are untrue,” she said in a statement. “I am in Malawi to check on the children’s hospital in Blantyre and my other work with Raising Malawi and then heading home.” The 58-year-old previously adopted two children from orphanages in the African country. Madonna adopted David Banda in 2006 and then went on to adopt Mercy James in 2009. The star also has two biological children, Lourdes and Rocco, from previous relationships with partners Carlos Leon and Guy Ritchie.