    26/05/2017 11:10 BST

    Makeup Artist Experiments With Wasps And Snails, And It's Giving Us Déjà Vu

    We've got déjà vu 😍

    A makeup artist has been using wasps and snails to create an unusual beauty look, but it all looks strangely familiar. 

    Jasmine, a makeup artist based in California, US, has been using plant life and insects from her garden as part of her ‘Botanical Installment’ series on social media. 

    The self-taught artist shared this statement-making post on Instagram on Monday 22 May:

    Naturally, social media users were concerned about the well-being of the wasp - with users asking if it was dead or alive. 

    “I happened to find him perfectly intact but dead in my yard,” Jasmine explained. 

    However, including a live insect in a beauty shoot has been done before. Back in 1995, photographer Irving Penn shot with a live bee for American Vogue, to create an image entitled ‘Bee On Lips’. 

    Jasmine has also been inspired by other life in her garden - from slugs and flowers to greenery - with amazing results. 

    🚫Snail is Real🚫 🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌 This is a form of my artistic expression, i understand it's not everyone's cup of tea. I'm not asking you to get it or like it but if we can refrain from being mean about it, that'd be nice👍 I'm inspired by nature and here's a byproduct of that. (Snail was found in my yard and promptly put right back where I found him after our photo shoot🐌) 🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌 Anyone else really like snails? 🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌 Used @danessa_myricks metals pigment in Daydreaming 🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌🐌 #amazingmakeupart #makeupartistsworldwide #universalhairandmakeup #dupemag #featuremedita #specialeffects #facepaint #faceart #tattooideas #bodyart #sfxmakeup #facepainting #bodypainting #creativemakeup #lipart #snail #lipstickjunkie #avantgarde #makeupart #makeupideas #darkart #triggerwarning #phobia #creepycrawly #insectart #snailmail #freaky #slimey

    A post shared by Jasmine (@butterflyjasmine49) on

