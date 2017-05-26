Makeup Artist Experiments With Wasps And Snails, And It's Giving Us Déjà Vu

A makeup artist has been using wasps and snails to create an unusual beauty look, but it all looks strangely familiar.
Jasmine, a makeup artist based in California, US, has been using plant life and insects from her garden as part of her ‘Botanical Installment’ series on social media.
The self-taught artist shared this statement-making post on Instagram on Monday 22 May:
Naturally, social media users were concerned about the well-being of the wasp - with users asking if it was dead or alive.
“I happened to find him perfectly intact but dead in my yard,” Jasmine explained.
However, including a live insect in a beauty shoot has been done before. Back in 1995, photographer Irving Penn shot with a live bee for American Vogue, to create an image entitled ‘Bee On Lips’.
Jasmine has also been inspired by other life in her garden - from slugs and flowers to greenery - with amazing results.