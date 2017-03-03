Man Re-Proposing To His Wife As She Recovers From Breast Cancer Surgery Has The Internet In Tears

Sometimes we all need a reminder that the world isn’t such a bad place, and that true love really does exist. So when Christin Koch’s dad decided to propose to her mum again after 26 years of marriage, they instantly became the relationship heroes that we all need right now.

My mom is currently recovering from breast cancer surgery & my dad bought her a new wedding ring & reproposed to her & im crying pic.twitter.com/OOEmB7bHC2 — Christin Koch (@christinkoch2) March 1, 2017

Koch explained to Buzzfeed News that her mum Lora has been recovering from breast cancer surgery that she had on 21 February, after being diagnosed with the disease in January. The 18-year-old said: “She’s doing good and keeps a very positive outlook on everything through her faith.” But in order to remind his spouse that he really meant the vows ‘in sickness and in health’ Jim decided to get down on one knee for the second time. On Monday night, the teenager from Iowa shared photographs of her parent’s special moment on Twitter, and it instantly went viral. She said: “My mum was so happy and she started crying every time she looked at it [the ring], it was adorable.”

Koch also explained to Cosmopolitan that the new ring features diamonds from her original wedding band, which had got too small: “After he gave her the ring and had left the room my mum had told me: ‘This is what true love really is, even when I look like this he still loves me. As unattractive as I feel right now I can’t believe I deserve something so beautiful’.” And of course the internet has responded in the only way imaginable, by all wishing for their own love that might be even half as good as Lora and Jim’s.

I can only hope for a marriage this beautiful! Such special people💕 https://t.co/AjepXIOCNE — Madison (@madisonkcoon) March 1, 2017

If I ever have a love that's half as wonderful as theirs, I'm set.. they're the coolest 💕 https://t.co/yEtSPGUTfk — Anna Koch (@anna_koch11) March 1, 2017