Man Tore Niqab Off Muslim Woman And Screamed ‘You’re In Our Country Now’

A 55-year-old man has admitted pulling a niqab off a woman in a shopping centre and yelling “you are in our country now, you stupid f****** Muslim”. Peter Scotter, of Beach Street, Roker, Sunderland, appeared at Newcastle Crown Court to admit racially aggravated assault by beating and a separate charge of racially aggravated harassment. Both offences were based on Scotter’s hostility towards a particular religious group, namely Islam, the court heard.

Nigel Roddis/PA Wire Peter Scotter gestures to the media as he arrives at Newcastle Crown Court

Tony Hawks, defending, said Scotter was diagnosed last week with a serious cancerous tumour under his tongue and was due to have an operation next Monday. “I have seen some documentation showing that the diagnosis is pretty bad,” the barrister said. Judge Stephen Earl said he will sentence him later, once he has heard more details about the diagnosis. The judge said: “This is a custodial band sentence, given his record and the nature of his actions.” A previous hearing at Sunderland Magistrates’ Court heard how Scotter left his victim terrified when he attacked her in July.

Deux via Getty Images The woman's niqab came away from her face, exposing her and causing pain to her neck (file picture)

Laura Lax, prosecuting, told the hearing the woman was waiting with her nine-year-old son for her husband outside a store in Sunderland’s Bridges shopping centre when a man “purposefully” walked towards her and grabbed her niqab. The force he used almost threw her to the ground, and the niqab came away from her face, exposing her and causing her pain to the neck. She remembered being scared but was so shocked she could not remember what was said, magistrates were told. The niqab was damaged, but she has since repaired it herself.