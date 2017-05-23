The victims named so far are:
-
Georgina Callander, 18
-
Saffie Rose Roussos, 8
-
John Atkinson, 28
Three of the 22 victims of the Manchester bombing have been named so far.
Eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos, from Leyland, Georgina Callander, 18, of Lancashire, and John Atkinson, 28, of Radcliffe were all identified a day after the attack.
A lone male suicide bomber detonated his explosive device in the foyer of Manchester Arena at around 10.30pm on Monday, where US pop star Ariana Grande had been performing.
Twelve children under the age of 16 were among the 59 casualties taken to hospital after the blast, David Ratcliffe, medical director of North West Ambulance Service said. An additional 60 walking wounded were treated at the scene in the city centre.
Of the eight-year-old, Chris Upton, Headteacher at Tarleton Community Primary School, told the Guardian: “Saffie was simply a beautiful girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair.”
It’s possible Saffie was the youngest victim in the attack, with Danny Shaw of the BBC tweeting that the organisation had been told the youngest victim was of primary school age, thus between five and 11 years old.
The first victim was named as 16-year-old Georgina Callander, who was studying Health and Social Care in Lancashire. She is reported to have died in hospital with her family by her side. The self-confessed “super fan” met Grande in 2015, tweeting it had been her dream to do so for nine years.
John Atkinson, 26, was the third victim to have been confirmed dead. A GoFundMe page which describes the young man as “one in a million” and “a true gentleman” has been set up to help his family with funeral costs.
Manchester mayor Andy Burnham will host a vigil for the dead and injured at Albert Square in the city centre at 6pm on Tuesday evening.
Prime Minister Theresa May earlier said police know the identity of the man who carried out the attack. Speaking in Downing Street, May said it was “now beyond doubt that the people of Manchester and of this country have fallen victim to a callous terrorist attack.”
British authorities have since identified the suspected Manchester bomber as Salman Abedi, US officials have said.
The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for the attack.
A 23-year-old man has been arrested in south Manchester in connection with the incident.