The victims named so far are:

Georgina Callander, 18

Saffie Rose Roussos, 8

John Atkinson, 28

Eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos, from Leyland, Georgina Callander, 18, of Lancashire, and John Atkinson, 28, of Radcliffe were all identified a day after the attack.

A lone male suicide bomber detonated his explosive device in the foyer of Manchester Arena at around 10.30pm on Monday, where US pop star Ariana Grande had been performing.

Twelve children under the age of 16 were among the 59 casualties taken to hospital after the blast, David Ratcliffe, medical director of North West Ambulance Service said. An additional 60 walking wounded were treated at the scene in the city centre.