More victims of the Manchester bombing have been named, including an auntie who died shielding her niece from the blast, two parents picking up their children and a 15-year-old girl.

Salman Abedi, 22, detonated an improvised explosive device at Manchester Arena on Monday night, killing 22 people and injuring 59.

Jon Rouse of the Greater Manchester Health and Social Care Partnership said 20 people remain in “critical care” across Manchester, with people suffering from “horrific injuries” including major organ damage and potential loss of limbs.

Greater Manchester Chief Constable Ian Hopkins confirmed that one of the victims of the Manchester Arena attack was a serving police officer, although she has not yet been named,

The names of more of those killed emerged on Wednesday, as Greater Manchester Police said it was “confident” it knew the identity of all those killed in the attack.

Michelle Kiss

The family of mother-of-three Michelle Kiss, who was killed in the Manchester bomb attack, have said they are “absolutely devastated” by her death.

They added that “we hope to draw from the courage and strength she showed in her life to get through this extremely difficult time”.

Jane Tweddle-Taylor

The 51-year-old, from Blackpool, was killed as she waited for her friend’s children, the BBC reported.

The friend and and her children all survived.

Tweddle-Taylor was described by her partner, Mark Taylor, as “a very lovely lady, liked by everybody”.

Nell Jones

SWNS.com Nell Jones became separated from her friend when she was caught in the blast

The Year 9 attended the Ariana Grande concert with her friend. The pair were separated at the time of the blast.

Jones went to Holmes Chapel Comprehensive and Sixth Form, the school said in a statement. Her Form Tutor, David Wheeler, said: “Nell was a very popular girl, always smiling, always positive.

“Her tutor group have been together since the transition from primary school. It feels like they have lost a sister not a classmate.”

Martyn Hett

they found my brother last night. we are heartbroken. — Dan Hett (@danhett) May 24, 2017

The 29-year-old, from Stockport, was at the concert with his friend Stuart Aspinall went the bomb was detonated.

His death was confirmed in a tweet from his brother, Dan, after a frantic search.

Hett had been due to embark on the trip of a lifetime to the US in just two days before the tragedy took place.

The self-confessed Coronation Street superfan, who also blogged for HuffPost UK, became a viral star on a number of occasions, including for his Corrie-themed tattoo and videos, appearance on Come Dine With Me and touching act of kindness towards his mother.

Olivia Campbell

Olivia Campbell, 15, from Bury, Greater Manchester, was at Monday’s Ariana Grande concert with her friend Adam Lawler, who was found in hospital.

Her mother, Charlotte, posted a message on Facebook in tribute, saying: “RIP my darling precious gorgeous girl Olivia Campbell taken far far to soon go sing with the angels and keep smiling mummy loves you so much.”

Her emotional plea for information about her daughter on Good Morning Britain on Tuesday left host Susanna Reid in tears.

Kelly Brewster

The 32-year-old’s partner, Ian Wislow, announced on Twitter that Brewster was among the victims identified.

The Daily Mail reported she and Winslow had just put down a deposit on a house before she was killed.

Her uncle, Paul Dryhurst, said Brewster, from Sheffield, shielded her sister and niece from the blast.

He told ITV: “The three were walking out in single file, with Claire in front, Hollie behind her, and Kelly behind her.

“When the bomb has gone off the impact has broken Claire’s jaw and broken Hollie’s legs.

“They are both currently in hospital having nuts and bolts removed from all places.”

Alison Howe

Alison Howe’s stepson, Jordan, confirmed on Facebook that the 45-year-old, from Royton, Oldham, lost her life in the incident.

She was waiting in the foyer of the arena to collect her 15-year-old daughter when she was caught in the blast.

Her stepson described her as a “beautiful mum and step mother”, adding: “She was amazing to us all.”

Lisa Lees

Lisa Lees, 47, was waiting along with Howe in the arena foyer, also to pick up her daughter.

Her stepson confirmed her death on Facebook on Tuesday evening, saying she was “gone but never ever forgotten”.

Angelika and Marcin Klis

The Polish nationals, who live in York, were outside the arena to pick up their daughter two daughter when they were caught in the blast.

Their daughter Alex posted a desperate plea for information about her parents including a picture taken that same evening.

The Manchester Evening News said the Polish embassy had confirmed their deaths.

Eight-year-old Saffie Rose Roussos, from Leyland, Georgina Callander, 18, of Lancashire, and John Atkinson, 28, of Radcliffe, and primary school pupil Megan Hurley of Merseyside were all identified on Tuesday.

Callandar, who had previously met Ariana Grande, had tweeted at the singer the day before the concert to exclaim: “SO EXCITED TO SEE U TOMORROW.”

To my beautiful best friend I hope you rest in peace my darling 💛 I love you so much and will always miss you 💔 #manchesterattack pic.twitter.com/4CNlkNxoC9 — Sophie ⚢ (@Sophie_Jauregui) May 23, 2017

Roussos was the youngest victim to be named so far.

Chris Upton, Headteacher at Tarleton Community Primary School, told the Guardian: “Saffie was simply a beautiful girl in every aspect of the word. She was loved by everyone and her warmth and kindness will be remembered fondly. Saffie was quiet and unassuming with a creative flair.”

PA Saffie Rose Roussos was just eight years old

Atkinson is understood to have been leaving the venue when the bomb was detonated.

A GoFundMe page which describes the young man as “one in a million” and “a true gentleman” has been set up to help his family with funeral costs.

GoFundMe A fundraising page has been set up in John Atkinson's memory

Britain has raised the terror threat level from severe to critical for first time since 2007 in the aftermath of the Manchester attack, Theresa May has said.

It is the first time the threat level has been raised to its highest since 2007. In an address to the nation, the prime minister said the increased threat level will see Operation Temperer enacted, which will mean up to 5,000 troops could be called on to take over armed police patrol duties under police command.