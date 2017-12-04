Twitter Is Totally Relating To This M&S Mannequin 'Trying To Hold It Together At A Christmas Party'

Shop mannequins may be intended to inspire us with visions of how we will look in the hottest Christmas party looks, but M&S has made the scenario a little too realistic.
Twitter user @BryceElder posted a photo of a mannequin in a red dress, who appears to be holding an imaginary drink and whose legs are in a rather uncomfortable looking stance.
This was likened to that moment at an awkward work party, when you’ve been holding a drink for so long that you wouldn’t notice if it was taken away.
“Liking the M&S ‘trying to hold it together at the office party’ range,” BryceElder captioned the image.
Obviously the rest of Twitter had to get involved by sharing their versions of the ‘mannequin-at-Christmas-party’ range.
Some of us might be able to relate to this one...
Though the humour in this one might be an acquired taste.
And, if these mannequins are representing us at a Christymas party, this last one is giving us major it’s-ten-thirty-can-I-please-go-home-now vibes.