    • Twitter Is Totally Relating To This M&S Mannequin 'Trying To Hold It Together At A Christmas Party'

    All the LOLs.

    04/12/2017 10:54 GMT

    Shop mannequins may be intended to inspire us with visions of how we will look in the hottest Christmas party looks, but M&S has made the scenario a little too realistic.

    Twitter user @BryceElder posted a photo of a mannequin in a red dress, who appears to be holding an imaginary drink and whose legs are in a rather uncomfortable looking stance.

    This was likened to that moment at an awkward work party, when you’ve been holding a drink for so long that you wouldn’t notice if it was taken away. 

     “Liking the M&S ‘trying to hold it together at the office party’ range,” BryceElder captioned the image. 

    Obviously the rest of Twitter had to get involved by sharing their versions of the ‘mannequin-at-Christmas-party’ range. 

    Some of us might be able to relate to this one... 

    Though the humour in this one might be an acquired taste. 

    And, if these mannequins are representing us at a Christymas party, this last one is giving us major it’s-ten-thirty-can-I-please-go-home-now vibes. 

