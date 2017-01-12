Marine Le Pen Is At Trump Tower And People Can't Cope

The leader of France’s National Front party, Marine Le Pen, has been seen in Trump Tower in New York, sparking a near meltdown on social media.

This is the picture of the far-right politician taken by Huffington Post US reporter, Sam Levine, who is the press pool reporter today covering the Trump Tower beat on behalf of a larger group of media.

Marine Le Pen in Trump Tower pic.twitter.com/YC3PU7eVcb — Sam Levine (@srl) January 12, 2017

At this stage, it’s unclear whether Le Pen will be meeting the President-elect, or is just hanging out in his building:

.@seanspicer tells me Marine le Pen is NOT meeting w/ PEOTUS or anyone else from transition team. Adds “Trump Tower is open to the Public” — Noah Gray (@NoahGrayCNN) January 12, 2017

An aide to Le Pen said a meeting with Trump “is not on her public agenda,” but added: “We don’t communicate about private visits.”

Le Pen was accompanied to Trump Tower by her partner, George “Guido” Lombardi, a longtime friend of Trump’s who lives in the building and was active in the “Citizens for Trump” campaign last year.

Lombardi is also the leader of a group called the North Atlantic League, which espouses anti-Islamic views, and warns that “Judeo-Christian civilization” is under attack from Islam, the media and a “cultural assault.”

But many on Twitter have already drawn their own conclusions:

Later they're having a goosestepping competition in the golden lift https://t.co/Mn2udbdTkE — Owen Jones (@OwenJones84) January 12, 2017

Incredible. Is he forming a super-villain group? https://t.co/9LP6p5i6ZV — Ian Dunt (@IanDunt) January 12, 2017

"Just waiting to find out if we're racist enough for a free ride in the golden lift!" https://t.co/jb1inzdvbY — James O'Brien (@mrjamesob) January 12, 2017

I mean, French people just come to America for our superior coffee all the time. https://t.co/C3e8VGgDJM — Dave Weigel (@daveweigel) January 12, 2017

The parade of visitors to Trump’s flagship Manhattan building since the election has included Kanye West and the ex-Democrat Vice President, Al Gore. The only British politician to have met the President-elect since his victory is ex-Ukip leader Nigel Farage.

It was a great honour to spend time with @realDonaldTrump. He was relaxed and full of good ideas. I'm confident he will be a good President. pic.twitter.com/kx8cGRHYPQ — Nigel Farage (@Nigel_Farage) November 12, 2016

Le Pen, the daughter of National Front founder Jean-Marie Le Pen, is a deeply polarizing figure in France, where she is frequently accused of racism and xenophobia for her nationalist, anti-immigrant policy positions.

She regularly claims to be “fighting the Islamisation of French society”. In a 2010 speech, she likened the presence of Muslims in France to the Nazi occupation.

Le Pen described Brexit as the most important event since the fall of the Berlin Wall, and Trump’s victory as “an additional stone in the building of a new world”.

The French elections this year are being watched closely as potentially the next tremor in the populist political earthquake, with polls suggesting support for Le Pen’s party climbing from 18% in 2010 to about 24% today.