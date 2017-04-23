Sunday Show Round-Up: Labour's Nuclear Confusion and Tim Farron's Silence On Gay Sex

Marr: “In the past you have said in the past you are not wedded to free movement and you’re not against it either. There’s no longer two years to go, there’s a few weeks to go, so which side is it?”

Corbyn: “The first point is to make sure we get an economy that works for all. That means, I think, getting tariff free access to the European market as a very high priority. And you then you work out an immigration policy that follows from that.”

Marr: “So you wouldn’t start form the point of view – I’m going to stop immigration?”

Corbyn: “I would start form the point of view I want to defend and maintain jobs in Britain - I want us to be expanding manufacturing economy. I want our own public national investment bank to invest in new industries and infrastructure so that we do have this trading relationship with Europe which is absolutely crucial. Half our trade is with Europe at the moment.”

Marr: “A very straightforward yes or no question - in these negotiations, if you are there leading them as Prime Minister, do you insist on ending free movement – yes or no?

Corbyn: “What I would insist on is trade access and see what follows from that. That has got to be the key point.”