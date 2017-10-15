PA Wire/PA Images Prime Minister Theresa May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn

Britain will remain in the EU and there will be an election in 2019, ex-Jeremy Corbyn advisor Matt Zarb-Cousin has said. Speaking on the ITV Peston On Sunday Show, he said Theresa May will be forced to resign in 2019 because Brexit negotiations will fail and, as a result, the UK will stay part of the bloc. He added the Tory leadership contest triggered by the move would be between a Remainer and an MP pushing for a no-deal break from the EU and an election was likely to take place.

He said: “Because of the way negotiations have been handled, I don’t think we’re going to get a deal so I think we’re going to end up staying in the European Union, therefore I think Theresa May will resign in 2019 then there will be a leadership contest between someone who wants no deal and someone who wants to stay in the European Union, and we could have an election that year.” It came after out polls suggested public opinion was swinging away from Brexit and toward Remain. A YouGov poll on Friday said 47% thought it was wrong for the UK to vote Leave while 42% believed it was the right decision. Zarb-Cousin said he thought the Labour Party should “respect the result” of the referendum but keep “all options” on the table.

Voted remain, respect the result, think the Conservatives are messing up the negotiations so much that we'll end up staying in the EU — Matt Zarb-Cousin (@mattzarb) October 10, 2017