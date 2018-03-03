Meghan Markle Will Bring ‘Sassiness’ To Royal Family, Says Former Vogue Editor

Meghan Markle will bring a touch of American “sassiness” to the look of the royal family, according to the former longtime editor of British Vogue.

But Alexandra Shulman said the Queen remained “the most stylish person”, after receiving a CBE for services to fashion journalism at an investiture ceremony at Buckingham Palace on Friday.

Shulman, 60, told the Press Association: “Meghan’s got a great style, is very confident in her style, and she will bring a bit of American sassiness to the look of the royal family.

“And I’m looking forward to seeing what she wears to the wedding.”