    16/06/2017 11:17 BST | Updated 16/06/2017 11:17 BST

    Summer Fashion 2017: This Kim Jong-Un Romper For Men Is For Real, And We're Scared

    'This is getting me laid like a boss.' 😂

    It’s official: men’s rompers are quickly becoming the summer fashion trend we never saw coming. 

    Looking just like regular women’s playsuits (a.k.a adult babygros), rompers for men is catching on.

    First came RompHim, a Kickstarter project, launching the design for men to be able to enjoy too last month.

    Now, fashion retailer GetonFleek has taken it up a notch with a romper featuring North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un’s smiling face - All. Over. Your. Body.

    Get On Fleek

    The ‘Kim Jong-Un Romper’ has considered all of the practicalities - from front buttons to handy pockets - it’s fashion fused with comfort. 

    The one (and only) review that has been left on the website to date is from a customer who is eager to share his delight with his purchase. 

    “This is getting me laid like a boss,” they wrote. 

    The romper is priced at $79.99 (£63) from GetonFleek - with international shipping available for $14.95 (£12). 

