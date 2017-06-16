It’s official: men’s rompers are quickly becoming the summer fashion trend we never saw coming.
Looking just like regular women’s playsuits (a.k.a adult babygros), rompers for men is catching on.
First came RompHim, a Kickstarter project, launching the design for men to be able to enjoy too last month.
Now, fashion retailer GetonFleek has taken it up a notch with a romper featuring North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un’s smiling face - All. Over. Your. Body.
The ‘Kim Jong-Un Romper’ has considered all of the practicalities - from front buttons to handy pockets - it’s fashion fused with comfort.
The one (and only) review that has been left on the website to date is from a customer who is eager to share his delight with his purchase.
“This is getting me laid like a boss,” they wrote.
The romper is priced at $79.99 (£63) from GetonFleek - with international shipping available for $14.95 (£12).