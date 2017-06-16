It’s official: men’s rompers are quickly becoming the summer fashion trend we never saw coming.

Looking just like regular women’s playsuits (a.k.a adult babygros), rompers for men is catching on.

First came RompHim, a Kickstarter project, launching the design for men to be able to enjoy too last month.

Now, fashion retailer GetonFleek has taken it up a notch with a romper featuring North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un’s smiling face - All. Over. Your. Body.