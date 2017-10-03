PA Wire/PA Images

A close ally of Angela Merkel has called on Theresa May to “sack Boris Johnson” to allow the EU and UK to make progress on Brexit talks. As the European Parliament voted to delay negotiations on any future trade deal, German MEP Manfred Weber said that the Foreign Secretary’s outbursts were making it difficult to work out the British position. Weber, the German leader of the European people’s party and a key member of Merkel’s CDU party, told MEPs that the PM should remove Johnson from his post to provide greater certainty. “The question for the moment is who shall I call in London [on Brexit]? Who speaks for the British government – Theresa May, Boris Johnson, or even David Davis?” he said.

GERARD JULIEN via Getty Images Manfred Weber, chairman of the European People's Party, the largest in Strasbourg

“By reading Johnson’s attacks against his own Prime Minister he shows the British government is trapped by their own party quarrels and political contradictions … “Please sack Johnson because we will have clear answers as to who is responsible for the British position.” International Trade Secretary Liam Fox became the latest Cabinet minister to reveal his frustration with Johnson’s interventions, telling BBC Radio 4 “it’s easier if we are all on a very strict script.” But Fox rounded on Brussels for failing to make progress on future talks, saying the EU was “very obsessed about money” in demanding any Brexit bill be sorted before a EU-UK trade deal could be discussed. He also admitted that the UK would suffer from a “no deal” Brexit. “I think that would be damaging for the whole of Europe, not just for the EU, for the UK as well.

Empics Entertainment International Trade Secretary Liam Fox.