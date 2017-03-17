Now that the weekend is finally in sight, the sunshine will naturally be packing its bags and hitting the road, leaving us reaching for our brollies and buttoning our cardigans.
The bright, spring-like conditions have deteriorated for much of the country already, with rain moving in across the north west of the UK.
The south and the south east of England will hold onto the dry weather until this evening, when the rain is set to fall in earnest.
The drop in temperature and accompanying precipitation have been triggered by the remnants of Storm Stella, which deposited 16 inches of snow in parts of north America.
Temperatures will be mild as the colder air moves south, taking us into the start of next week.
It won’t be a complete washout, however, with the Met Office promising some drier and brighter interludes.
Wednesday saw the warmest day of the year so far, with the mercury reaching a heady 18.8C in London’s Kew Gardens.
Preliminary statistics from the Met Office show the 2016/17 winter has been dry and mild compared to the long-term average, and indeed early February figures show a milder than average month to end the season.
Friday also marks the spring equilux, meaning there are 12 hours of daylight and the days will now be longer than the nights.