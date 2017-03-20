The sunny spells of last week are all but a faded memory, for this week it’s going to be cold and wet with a chance of ice and snow.
A wave of much colder air is coming our way, being pushed down from Arctic Canada, bringing temperatures down across the UK.
Yellow severe weather warnings have been issued for Monday night, into Tuesday morning, with a risk of ice and snow in most of northern Ireland and Scotland.
There will be heavy showers in the evening, with the chance of precipitation turning into snow in areas above 100m.
Between 1-3cm of snow are likely in many areas between 100-200m, and 5cm+ is expected above 300m.
Showers will continue through Tuesday, with any lying snow at lower levels set to melt. Due to the unstable air, there is also a chance of wintry showers of hail and lightning – translating into an outside chance of thundersnow.
A rare weather phenomenon, thundersnow is caused in the same way thunder and lightning are triggered during the warmer months, when a pocket of warm air at ground level rises and collides with the colder air above it.
Even if temperatures are freezing or in the minus figures, the air above it is significantly cooler. In the summer months, this process creates heavy rain showers and lightning storms.
In the cooler winter months, the country is pelted with snow instead.
Temperatures from tonight will hit freezing or below in Scotland. While London will remain above freezing, there may be some grass frost dotted about.
By the end of the week, the weather will be more settled, with a band of high pressure developing which will block the cold air. Come Saturday, we could even be enjoying fine, dry sunny spells.