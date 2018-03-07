Mhairi Black Reveals She Was Called 'An Ugly C***' In Torrent Of Online Abuse

An MP has revealed the shocking extent of sexist abuse she receives on a regular basis, including rape threats and being called “an ugly c***”.

The SNP’s Mhairi Black told a Westminster Hall debate on Wednesday that she is systematically targeted by online trolls and misogynists, who make absuive comments about her clothes and sexuality.

“I struggle to see any joke in being systematically called a dyke, a rug muncher, a slut, a w***e, a scruffy b*nt,” she said.

“I’ve been told you can’t put lipstick on a pig, let the dirty bitch each sh** and die.

“I could soften some of this by talking about the C-word but the reality is there is no softening when you’re targeted with these words and you’re left reading them on my screen every day, day in, day out - she needs a kick in the c, guttural c, ugly c, wee animal c - there is no softening just how sexualised and misogynistic the abuse is.”