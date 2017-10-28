Michael Gove has been criticised for joking about the sex abuse and harassment allegations against Harvey Weinstein during a radio appearance.

The minister and former journalist appeared on the 60th anniversary special edition of The Today Programme on Saturday and said submitting to interview by host John Humphrys was “like going into Harvey Weinstein’s bedroom - just pray you emerge with your dignity intact.”

Former Labour leader Neil Kinnock, who appeared alongside Gove, joked: “John goes way beyond groping.”

Interviewing the pair during the broadcast in front of an audience at Wigmore Hall in London, Humphrys was asking the politicians whether The Today Programme was too harsh on them.

“The broader point is you can make a fool of yourself,” Gove added after his joke, which was interrupted by audience laughter.

The audience laughed but Guardian media editor Graham Ruddick reported others “set blank-faced or with a look of disgust”.