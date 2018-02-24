The author of the explosive best-selling book detailing life inside Donald Trump’s White House says he believes Jared Kushner will be indicted in the “bloodiest time in this administration”. Speaking at a Waterstones event in London on Friday evening, Fire and Fury author Michael Wolff suggested the ongoing Russia investigation could trigger the President’s biggest crisis yet before November. While discussing the incredibly high turnover rate of White House staff, host Armando Iannucci asked Wolff what he thought of Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump, who are among the most influential people in the President’s inner circle.

Kevin Lamarque / Reuters Relations between the pair could sour dramatically according to Wolff.

Describing the couple as “the most entitled people on earth”, Wolff claimed they have “not one scintilla of relevant experience to this job. Not one. And suddenly they are the most important people in the world.” Iannucci said: “Do you think if the chips were down, Trump will, in the end, fire his own daughter?” Wolff replied: “I think that there is a pretty good possibility at this point that Jared will be indicted. “So the more direct question is will Trump throw his son-in-law under the bus, and then the corollary to that is, will his son-in-law throw his father-in-law under the bus? “And I think the answer to both of those questions is ‘yes’.”

Juan Naharro Gimenez via Getty Images Wolff has been on a worldwide promotional book tour.