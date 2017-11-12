The EU’s chief negotiator has warned that the union is drawing up contingency plans in case of a “no deal” Brexit.

Michel Barnier said that the collapse of talks with the UK was a “possibility” though not his preferred option.

He told French newspaper, Le Journal du Dimanche: “It’s not my option, but it’s a possibility.

“Everyone needs to plan for it, member states and businesses alike. We too are preparing for it technically.

“A failure of the negotiations would have consequences on multiple domains.”

Negotiations to unravel more than 40 years of union have stalled, and Britain may miss a December deadline to move the talks to a discussion of future trade ties, which businesses say is vital for them to make investment decisions.

The key sticking point is the financial settlement the UK is prepared to offer as part of the divorce deal. Last week, Barnier said Britain had two weeks to spell out how far it would “honour its obligations” to break the deadlock.