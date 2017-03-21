Alt-right journalist Milo Yiannopoulos has lost the election for Glasgow University rector in a landslide defeat to human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar. Despite the support of a vocal student faction on campus, former Breitbart News editor Yiannopoulos took just 533 of 8,210 student votes for the role of rector, according to The Glasgow Guardian. More than half of the students who voted (4,458 of 8,210) opted for campaigner Anwar to become rector - an honorary role that represents the entire student body - praising him as “principled”, “hard-working” and “loyal”.

Barcroft Media via Getty Images Former Breitbart editor Milo Yiannopoulos has lost the race for Glasgow University rector in a landslide defeat

“Grinning from ear to ear to hear that Aamer Anwar has seen off the fash and has been elected as Glasgow’s rector,” one law graduate wrote on Twitter.

Milo Yiannopoulos trounced in Glasgow university rector election. Results 👇 https://t.co/AbOl3yEgIf — Kevin Rawlinson (@KevinJRawlinson) March 21, 2017

Glasgow has gained a great rector in @AamerAnwar massive congrats — andy (@BlueBuddie33) March 21, 2017

we did it lads Glasgow uni didnae elect a fascist as rector — Duncan (@ketaminedrams) March 21, 2017

Well done old man - Glasgow couldn't have chosen a more principled, hard-working + dashing rector! Proud to be a @GlasgowAlumni. @AamerAnwar https://t.co/wxJOmw1l6j — Noman Tahir (@NomanTahir) March 21, 2017

Anwar fought off competition from 12 other nominees including Scottish judge Lady Hazel Cosgrove, who came second, and former Lib Dem MP Vince Cable, who was ranked third with 535 votes. The lawyer’s election as rector comes after a heated campaign followed the nomination of Yiannopoulos, the so-called “darling of the alt-right”.

1st - Aamer Anwar 4458 votes, 2nd - Lady Hazel Cosgrove 1409 votes, 3rd - Vince Cable 535 votes, 4th - Milo Yiannopoulos 533 votes. — The Glasgow Guardian (@GlasgowGuardian) March 21, 2017

More than 3,500 “disgusted” people signed a petition demanding Yiannopoulos was removed from the ballot on the grounds he spreads “hate and violence”. However, other students set up a group in support of the 32-year-old, saying his election would symbolise the end of an “intolerant, authoritarian” attitude on campus. Yiannopoulos sparked further controversy when pledging he would outlaw the university’s Muslim Student’s Assocation if he was elected in order to “protect” LGBT students on campus. The far-right provocateur said: “I mean, if the LGBTQ+GIMKULTRAUUIPU*(*(#$%* [sic] community wants to feel ‘safe’, surely their first priority would be the representatives of a homophobic, theocratic system currently on campus, right?”

.@AamerAnwar embracing his family after being elected as UofG's next Rector. #gurector pic.twitter.com/92z6LTtedw — Uni of Glasgow (@UofGlasgow) March 21, 2017

Anwar - who will hold the role of rector for the next three years - said in a blog on The Huffington Post UK: “Milo Yiannopoulos is a vicious troll, who has built a lucrative career by playing the victim under the guise of being a free speech advocate.” In the post written last week, he added: “As a nominee for the position of rector and alumni I am proud that my university has never welcomed such views and am confident this will always remain an institution that is diverse and inclusive and safe for people from all walks of life once Milo has crawled back to his Alt-Reich gutter if they will still have him.”

Aamer Anwar Human rights lawyer Aamer Anwar will act as rector for the next three years