A German newspaper has reacted with joy to news that BMW may move production of a new electric Mini to the country from Britain amid concerns about a ‘hard Brexit’.

Tabloid BILD’s Leipzig declared “thank you Brexit” on Tuesday as the carmaker refused to deny claims it was considering a move to the city as uncertainty mounts for British manufacturers who export to Europe.

A so-called ‘hard Brexit’ could see additional tariffs levied on goods made in the UK but sold in the EU. Last year, 38 percent of the 200,000 Minis made at BMW’s Cowley, Oxfordshire, plant were sent to Europe.