Minister Backtracks After Suggesting Labour MP Ivan Lewis Was Suspended For Being 'Jewish Blairite'

Government minister Greg Hands was forced to backtrack after he claimed Labour MP Ivan Lewis had been suspended from the party because he was a ‘Jewish Blairite’.

In a tweet he quickly deleted, Hands suggested the party had taken tougher action against Lewis, who is accused of sexual harassment, than Kensington MP Emma Dent Coad for offensive comments she made online.

“Tough action from Labour leadership against Jewish Blairite Ivan Lewis - but just ‘a chat’ for hate-filled ‘Ghetto Boy’ rhetoric of Kensington Corbynista Emma Dent Coad’” he wrote.

The international trade minister later said he had not intended to cause offence, after calls were made for him to apologise.

A Labour source told HuffPost UK: “Greg Hands knows nothing about either case and should be ashamed of his innuendo.”