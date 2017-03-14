All Sections
    14/03/2017 11:23 GMT

    Model Starlie Smith Inspires Fans With Her Pro-Acne Instagram Post

    Oh, hell yeah 🙌

    Model Starlie Smith has shut-down haters by sharing a positive message about acne on Instagram. 

    Walking the runway for Dolce & Gabbana with her brother Lucky Blue in February, Smith received criticism from some viewers for her acne. 

    In response, she shared a makeup-free and filter-free photo of herself with a super positive message: 

    “Who cares if you have acne you are beautiful.”

    Also, WHO CARES IF YOU HAVE ACNE YOU ARE BEAUTIFUL 💕 (A love note to myself & others struggling) #honest

    A post shared by QUEEN STARLIE (@queenstarlie) on

    Preach. 

    Commenting on the post Smith’s fans thanked her for speaking openly about an issue many of them are facing too.

    “Thank you for being so honest, its really an inspiration,” wrote one. 

     

