Mollie King might have played down rumours of any romance with her ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ dance partner AJ Pritchard, but her former bandmate reckons she’d be up for finding love on the dancefloor. Frankie Bridge, who was in The Saturdays with Mollie and also a former ‘Strictly’ star, thinks Mollie and AJ are a “really good match”.

David M. Benett via Getty Images Mollie King and Frankie Bridge

A post shared by A J P R I T C H A R D (@aj11ace) on Sep 20, 2017 at 7:05am PDT

She told HuffPost UK: “I think there’s always some kind of romance rumour so it didn’t surprise me, but I hardly even know him well so far, so there’s no truth in that. “But he’s such a sweetheart and obviously he is a beautiful boy so I’m very lucky.” Mollie will make her ‘Strictly’ debut this Saturday night with a jive, something she admits she’s “terrified” about.

A post shared by A J P R I T C H A R D (@aj11ace) on Sep 16, 2017 at 12:43pm PDT

“It’s so quick, it’s so fast [that] my feet are getting tangled up, but yeah, I can’t wait to go and do it,” she said. “Fingers crossed that it goes ok. “I can’t sleep without jiving in my head.” And Frankie, who was a ‘Strictly’ finalist in 2014, doesn’t think she has anything to worry about - but admitted she’s in it to win it. “She doesn’t need me or my advice – she is going to look great in all the costumes and she is already a really good dancer. “Mollie wants to win as well, she is super competitive.” The ‘Strictly’ live shows kick off this Saturday (23 September) at 6.25pm on BBC One.