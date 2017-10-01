Momentum's Jon Lansman: I Know Labour Has A Problem With Anti-Semitism

. @PeoplesMomentum founder @jonlansman admits there is a problem with anti-semitism in @UKLabour #marr pic.twitter.com/KRuX3ETY6J

Momentum founder Jon Lansman today admitted there is a problem with anti-semitism within the Labour Party and that it “must be dealt with”.

The ardent Corbyn supporter, who is Jewish, told the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show the issue was on the rise across society as a whole.

“It would be extremely surprising if it wasn’t also present in the Labour Party.”

Lansman said he was “so pleased” a motion to take more robust action against those who engaged in discriminatory behaviour had been put forward and accepted at Labour’s party conference in Brighton last week.

When asked about other high-profile backers of Jeremy Corbyn - including Unite general secretary Len McCluskey and film director Ken Loach - claiming anti-semitism is not a big problem, he said: “You have to be a Jew to actually experience anti-semitism. I have experienced anti-semitism, my children who are only half Jewish have experienced it.