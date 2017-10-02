Transport Secretary Chris Grayling said the Government had launched “an unprecedented response to an unprecedented situation”, and described the repatriation of 110,000 people as the “biggest ever peacetime repatriation”.

The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) said it had launched a programme to bring 110,000 Monarch customers back to the UK in response to the airline’s collapse, which also leaves 300,000 future bookings cancelled.

All Monarch Airlines flights from the UK have been cancelled and will not be rescheduled after the firm was placed into administration, accountants KPMG said on Sunday night.

LATEST: Administrators KPMG have said 1,858 employees of the collapsed travel firm Monarch have been made redundant.

Monarch customers in the UK: don’t go to the airport. There will be no more Monarch flights. This page will no longer be monitored. pic.twitter.com/hzfQGZ0Ty8

“We urge people affected by the company’s collapse to check our dedicated website monarch.caa.co.uk for advice and information on flights back to the UK. It also gives information to those passengers that have future bookings with Monarch but are yet to leave the UK.”

“The scale and challenge of this operation means that some disruption is inevitable. We ask customers to bear with us as we work around the clock to bring everyone home.

“We are putting together, at very short notice and for a period of two weeks, what is effectively one of the UK’s largest airlines to manage this task.

“This is the biggest UK airline ever to cease trading, so the Government has asked the CAA to support Monarch customers currently abroad to get back to the UK at the end of their holiday at no extra cost to them.

“We know that Monarch’s decision to stop trading will be very distressing for all of its customers and employees.

It also said holidaymakers abroad do not need to cut short their breaks to return home, and will not incur any extra costs because of the changes.

The CAA described the collapse as the “the biggest ever UK airline failure”, but said more than 30 planes will be chartered to bring those whose flights have been cancelled home within the next fortnight.

The firm has long faced financial difficulties having agreed a rescue deal three years ago that saw pay cuts of up to 30% for staff and hundreds of redundancies.

But it signalled it would still make a profit this year despite admitting it was going through a “difficult period” following terrorist atrocities, Brexit and the plunging pound.

Last week, Monarch was forced to deny “negative speculation” that the firm is in financial trouble, issuing a rebuttal after its Twitter feed was inundated with customers asking if it was “going bust”.

Not the text u want 2 receive when you’re booked on @monarch flight @7 .10am this morning. Bad 4 us holiday makers. Catastrophic 4 the staff pic.twitter.com/c8TaX9R6Fe

The UK’s airline regulator had been expected to announce on Monday whether Monarch would be able to continue selling package holidays after being granted an extension to its licence to sell holidays protected by its professional trade association, Atol.

UK travel firms selling holidays and flights are required to hold an Atol, which protects customers with pre-booked holidays from being stranded abroad in the event of circumstances such as the company ceasing to trade.

Just after midnight, it was announced that Monarch would cease operating, with all flights cancelled. Transport Secretary Grayling said:

“This is a hugely distressing situation for British holidaymakers abroad - and my first priority is to help them get back to the UK. “That is why I have immediately ordered the country’s biggest ever peacetime repatriation to fly about 110,000 passengers who could otherwise have been left stranded abroad. “This is an unprecedented response to an unprecedented situation. “Together with the Civil Aviation Authority, we will work around the clock to ensure Monarch passengers get the support they need. “Nobody should underestimate the size of the challenge, so I ask passengers to be patient and act on the advice given by the CAA.”

Passengers who face having their holidays cancelled after Monarch Airlines went into administration have described seeing people in “tears” at the airport after it was announced their trips will not be rescheduled.

Alison Young, 21, from Surrey, told HuffPost UK the atmosphere at Gatwick Airport was “very tense”, adding: “A lot of people are either angry or upset.

“We’ve seen a group of young girls in tears because their holiday was cancelled. And another couple were crying because they were due to go on their honeymoon.”

London Luton Airport-based Monarch, was the UK’s fifth-largest airline. Founded in 1968, it has bases in London Gatwick, Manchester, Birmingham and Leeds Bradford and employs around 2,750 UK-based staff.

