Morrissey Denies Ever Defending Kevin Spacey In Angry Facebook Statement

Last month the former Smiths frontman appeared to defend the ‘House Of Cards’ actor after he was accused of sexual harassment .

Morrissey has issued a statement in which he denies ever defending Kevin Spacey in an interview with the German publication, Der Spiegel.

In remarks translated from the interview with the news website, he was quoted as saying the alleged victims knew what they were getting into, and also that it was “ridiculous” that Spacey was being replaced in the forthcoming film ‘All the Money In the World’.

In a statement posted on his official Facebook page, the 58-year-old star has now insisted he would “never” support those views.

He writes: “A few weeks ago I foolishly allowed Germany’s Der Spiegel into my life.

“Since they eagerly flew from beloved Berlin to beloved Los Angeles in order to talk and laugh, I assumed a common understanding.”