Morrissey has defended Kevin Spacey after the actor was accused of sexual harassment and says some of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged victims are “merely disappointed”. The former Smiths frontman made the remarks in an interview with German news website, Der Spiegel, saying it was “ridiculous” that Spacey was being replaced in the forthcoming film ‘All the Money In the World’. Last month, the ‘House Of Cards’ actor was accused of sexual harassment by the actor Anthony Rapp at a party when he was just 14 years old.

PA Wire/PA Images Morrissey

Morrissey told Der Spiegel (according to a translation by AV Club): “As far as I know, he was in a bedroom with a 14-year-old. Kevin Spacey was 26, boy 14. One wonders where the boy’s parents were. “One wonders if the boy did not know what would happen. I do not know about you, but in my youth I have never been in situations like this. Never. “I was always aware of what could happen. When you are in somebody’s bedroom, you have to be aware of where that can lead to. That’s why it does not sound very credible to me. It seems to me that Spacey has been attacked unnecessarily.” Twenty people have made subsequent complaints about Spacey over incidents that allegedly took place during his time at London’s Old Vic Theatre.

PA Wire/PA Images Kevin Spacey