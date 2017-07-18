MPs will debate Tory plans to increase tuition fees in an emergency three-hour session tomorrow following demands from Labour.

Speaker John Bercow agreed to shadow education secretary Angela Rayner’s call, saying the “important” issue deserved “urgent consideration”.

In April, universities were given permission to increase tuition fees year-on-year in line with inflation until 2020, with students set to be charged £9,250 from September.

The House of Commons was set to debate the removal of the £9,000 cap on fees on April 19, but this was scuppered when Theresa May announced the snap General Election the day before.