M&S Are Going To Zap Your Avocados With A Laser Instead Of Using Sticky Labels

Marks and Spencer will start labelling its avocados using lasers instead of stickers. The move, which will roll out in select stores on Thursday, is designed to be cost-effective and more environmentally friendly. The markings, which will be embossed on the skin, will include a best-before date and origin. But rest assured avocado fans, the retailer says that the “cutting-edge technology”, which is a UK first, will not damage the fruit.

Marks And Spencer

M&S claims the shift will save ten tonnes of paper and five tonnes of glue per year. In addition, the production uses less energy so the carbon footprint will be much lower. The nation’s appetite for avocados is certainly on the up, M&S sold 12 million avocados and sales are up 29% on the year. Charlie Curtis, M&S fruit technologist, said in a statement: “When we first saw the technology in Sweden a couple of years ago I knew we had to get involved. “We’ve been following it for a while and are so excited to finally be launching it on avocados. Sustainability is at the heart of our business and the laser labelling is a brilliant way for us to reduce packaging and energy use.”

It isn’t the first time M&S has attempted to laser fruit to save stickering. Previously the retailer attempted to mark citrus fruit with different technology, however the technique caused the skin to deteriorate. Charlie Curtis continued: “Providing all goes well with the avocado lasering, we could look at rolling the technology out to all sorts of other fruit and vegetables in the future. We have the potential to reduce packaging exponentially which is very exciting. Watch this space!”

