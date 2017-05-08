Emma Watson’s sensational sequinned dress was the standout look from the MTV Movie and TV Awards last night.
Walking the red carpet in Los Angeles, US, on Sunday 7 May, the actress opted for a silver sequinned one-shoulder dress by Australian fashion designer Kitx.
Never one to play it safe in the style stakes, Watson paired the dress with one earring, giving off a subtle modern punk vibe.
At the first-ever gender-less MTV awards, Watson picked up the gender neutral Best Actor award for her performance in Disney’s remake of ‘Beauty And The Beast’.
Sequins look set to be one of summer’s hottest trends as Cara Delevingne, Allison Williams and Tracee Ellis Ross also opted for the sparkly embellishment.