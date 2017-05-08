All Sections
News
Politics
Entertainment
Lifestyle
Tech
Parents
Video
FEATURED
MORE
Terms | Privacy Policy

COPYRIGHT

EDITION
UK
  • عربي (Arabic)
  • Australia
  • Brasil
  • Canada
  • Deutschland
  • España
  • France
  • Ελλάδα (Greece)
  • India
  • Italia
  • 日本 (Japan)
  • 한국 (Korea)
  • Maghreb
  • México
  • Québec (en français)
  • South Africa
  • United States
    • STYLE
    08/05/2017 11:33 BST

    MTV Movie And TV Awards 2017: Emma Watson Leads Best Dressed On The Red Carpet

    🚨 New trend alert 🚨

    Emma Watson’s sensational sequinned dress was the standout look from the MTV Movie and TV Awards last night. 

    Walking the red carpet in Los Angeles, US, on Sunday 7 May, the actress opted for a silver sequinned one-shoulder dress by Australian fashion designer Kitx.  

    Never one to play it safe in the style stakes, Watson paired the dress with one earring, giving off a subtle modern punk vibe. 

    Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
    Emma Watson, winner of Best Actor for 'Beauty and the Beast', poses during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on 7 May 7 2017 in Los Angeles. 

    At the first-ever gender-less MTV awards, Watson picked up the gender neutral Best Actor award for her performance in Disney’s remake of ‘Beauty And The Beast’. 

    Alberto E. Rodriguez via Getty Images
    Emma Watson, winner of Best Actor for 'Beauty and the Beast', poses during the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on 7 May 2017 in Los Angeles.

    Sequins look set to be one of summer’s hottest trends as Cara DelevingneAllison Williams and Tracee Ellis Ross also opted for the sparkly embellishment. 

    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    Allison Williams at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on 7 May 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
    Steve Granitz via Getty Images
    Tracee Ellis Ross at the 2017 MTV Movie And TV Awards at The Shrine Auditorium on 7 May 2017 in Los Angeles, California.
    Jason LaVeris via Getty Images

    SEE ALSO

    MORE:stylewomen's fashionCelebrity Style red carpetEmma WatsonmtvMTV Video Music Awards

    Conversations