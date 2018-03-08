A mum is urging parents to make a simple change to their child’s car seat that could potentially save their life.

Kaitlyn Lawson, from the US, posted the notice on Facebook on Friday 2 March writing: “Way too often do firefighters come upon a car wreck with child(ren) in the car who are too young to have any info and parents are unconscious.

“It takes two minutes of your time to write out child’s name, date of birth, parents’ names, DOB, emergency contacts and any medical conditions, any meds your child is on and even child’s doctor, then stick it to the child’s car seat.”