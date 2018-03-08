A mum is urging parents to make a simple change to their child’s car seat that could potentially save their life.
Kaitlyn Lawson, from the US, posted the notice on Facebook on Friday 2 March writing: “Way too often do firefighters come upon a car wreck with child(ren) in the car who are too young to have any info and parents are unconscious.
“It takes two minutes of your time to write out child’s name, date of birth, parents’ names, DOB, emergency contacts and any medical conditions, any meds your child is on and even child’s doctor, then stick it to the child’s car seat.”
Lawson added: “This helps the emergency medical services a to and can also help save your child’s life.”
This was shared widely on Facebook, and then picked up by a mother who shared it on Twitter. Alexis Copas tweeted on 4 March: “As soon as I read this, I made on to stick on my child’s car seat.”
She shared a photo of the notice she stuck on there, detailing her child’s name, date of birth, parents’ names and emergency contacts.
Many people thought the simple act was a great idea. Copas’ tweet had more than 10,000 likes and 6,000 comments.
A change in the child car seat law in the UK came into effect in February 2017. Previously, children who weighed 15kg or more (around three years old) could travel in backless booster seats. Now, manufacturers are no longer allowed to introduce new models of backless booster seats for children shorter than 125cm or weighing less than 22kg.
For more information on the current UK laws on car seats and when children are able to travel without one, visit the government’s website.