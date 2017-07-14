All Sections
    14/07/2017 10:51 BST

    Mum 'Dresses' Daughter Up In Food and Flower Gowns As A Bit Of Fun And The Photos Are Brilliant

    This looks like so much fun 🙌

    A mum created optical illusions of her daughter wearing food and flower dresses and the photos turned out brilliantly.

    Alya Chaglar, from Turkey, posed her three-year-old daughter, Stefani, behind a triangular-cut watermelon as a bit of fun, and has carried on doing it since.

    “It was hot summer day and I tried a watermelon slice as a dress,” Chaglar told ABC News

    “I laughed out loud when I saw her facial expression and the way she posed, so I decided to share that picture on my account. I loved the reaction.”

    Next there was the banana dress.

    And the broccoli gown.

    The lettuce outfit.  

    And some gorgeous floral creations.

    Now we want to have a go. 

