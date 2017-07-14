A mum created optical illusions of her daughter wearing food and flower dresses and the photos turned out brilliantly.
Alya Chaglar, from Turkey, posed her three-year-old daughter, Stefani, behind a triangular-cut watermelon as a bit of fun, and has carried on doing it since.
“It was hot summer day and I tried a watermelon slice as a dress,” Chaglar told ABC News.
“I laughed out loud when I saw her facial expression and the way she posed, so I decided to share that picture on my account. I loved the reaction.”
Next there was the banana dress.
And the broccoli gown.
The lettuce outfit.
And some gorgeous floral creations.
Now we want to have a go.