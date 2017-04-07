A mother has issued a warning to other parents after finding out her daughter died due to having flu when she went to sleep.

Joelle Hughes, from Kent, discovered her one-year-old daughter had stopped breathing in January 2017 just hours after putting her to bed.

Having received the post-mortem results, the mum now wants all parents to be on high alert and book their children in for the flu vaccine.

“Lulabelle’s post-mortem has come back showing influenza, she went to bed with no symptoms of any illness so it would have been the very beginning of the flu,” Hughes wrote on Facebook on 29 March.