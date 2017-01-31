A woman who was struck by the urge to make a sandwich while looking after her baby cousin, found an inventive way to do both.

Mum Claudia Sorhaindo explained she had to pop out of the house to run an errand, so had asked her niece J’Ann to watch her daughter Ava.

Minutes later, she received an update on the situation when J’Ann explained she wanted to eat, but didn’t know how to keep her eye on the baby at the same time.

“Lord send help this was her solution,” the mum wrote on Facebook on 28 January. “Creativity at its finest.”