A mum has shared the many thoughts she has running through her brain after a long day, and it’ll have you nodding in agreement.

Meredith Ethington, from the US, who blogs at Perfection Pending, said unlike her husband, the mental load she carries can sometimes get too much.

In a Facebook post titled: ‘Thoughts mums have after a long day of work’ on 13 July, the mum shared a list of 19 thoughts she has at the end of the day.

These included: “Omg this house is a mess”, “Do we have enough bread for lunch tomorrow?” and “Did I put the laundry in the dryer?”