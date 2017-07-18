A mum has shared the many thoughts she has running through her brain after a long day, and it’ll have you nodding in agreement.
Meredith Ethington, from the US, who blogs at Perfection Pending, said unlike her husband, the mental load she carries can sometimes get too much.
In a Facebook post titled: ‘Thoughts mums have after a long day of work’ on 13 July, the mum shared a list of 19 thoughts she has at the end of the day.
These included: “Omg this house is a mess”, “Do we have enough bread for lunch tomorrow?” and “Did I put the laundry in the dryer?”
Other thoughts the mum had included:
-
I hope I can get some sleep tonight. Like, actual real sleep where I have a dream, or twitch, or something. I should buy a sleep mask.
-
Did I hit send on that email?
-
Is it too late to register the eight-year-old for soccer that is six months away?
-
Are they caught up on their shots for school?
-
Do we need more cat food?
-
I should clean out their closets.
-
How is the ceiling fan that dusty? Like, for real. Why is there so much dust on a fan that spins all day? How is that even possible?
-
I keep seeing spiders. Need to call the exterminator.
-
I hope I bought the right sunscreen and not one that will give them a rash.
-
When was the last time I watered my flowers outside?
Ethington shared a photo of her husband on the post and added at the end: “Thoughts dads have after a long day of work: ‘I’m going to lay down here and take a nap real quick’”.
The mum said it was in no way her intention to shame her husband or dads in general, but she wanted to focus more on the “mental load” that in her experience women carry but men don’t - and that she wishes she too could simply focus on taking a nap.
Many commenters could relate, sharing that they too carry these thoughts and always feeling like they have “something else to do”.
One mum wrote: “I am exactly this mum - I’m always ’50 things behind’ which haunts me all waking hours and my hard-working husband isn’t burdened with so many of life’s details I’m cursed with. God wired us differently and we carry different loads because of this.”
Another wrote: “I totally get the humour and understand what you mean. I have a great husband who is hard-working and loving but he has the ability to not see or think about all the details it takes to keep our life running.
“I am not wired like that. Sometimes I wish I could be like that for a day, just to see what it feels like.”
Anyone else agree?