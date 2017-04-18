Mum Mocks Dad As He Dotes On Newborn Daughter After Having Four Sons

A dad who had four sons was so smitten by his newborn daughter that his partner couldn’t resist the opportunity to mock his affection.

Vanessa Thompson, 28, from New York, US, secretly filmed her husband, Vance, as he cradled their daughter and kissed her on the cheek in a restaurant.

The mum-of-five decided to mimic her husband being the doting dad while he was completely unaware.

“When you’ve been replaced by the new girl,” the mum captioned the Facebook video, posted on Friday 14 April.

The video had more than 30,000 views in four days and many found the daddy-daughter bond adorable.

Another commented: “Awwwww. This is cute on every level. Mumma is like: ‘What about me?’”