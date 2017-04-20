A mum “accidentally discovered” an amazing hack for those with babies and it’s blowing parents’ minds.

Elizabeth Rasco, from California, US, shared a series of photos of the trick that enables parents to keep their baby wipes, nappies and a spare vest in one place.

“I have to share this really cool bag hack I accidentally discovered as I’m pretty sure I have a few mums following that could use this,” Rasco wrote on Facebook on 11 April.

“I also dropped a roll of doggie bags in the bottom for dirty nappies and clothes.”

The original nappy hack had more than 1,000 shares in one week and hundreds of comments from parents keen to do the same.

Rasco then shared an update of the hack that makes it even more nifty.

Writing on Facebook on 12 April, she added: “Poked eight strategically placed holes, strung them with embroidery floss, and tied the headband to the inside. Then I dotted the knots with super glue so they would hold for longer.

“If the rubber band breaks or gets too old, it can be easily replaced with a new one.”

Is this not the snazziest parenting hack you’ve seen in a while?

“This is genius,” one mum wrote. “I’m going to make two, an extra one so I can keep it in the car.”