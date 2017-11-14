A mum shared the inspirational answer she gave her son when he asked what was wrong with her belly, seven days after she gave birth to twins.

Hayley Garnett, from the US, shared a photo of herself baring her stomach while holding her newborn twin daughters on Instagram.

“This morning Archer asked me what’s wrong with my belly and I told him that all of my babies leave marks on my belly so I never forget for a second that I grew them in my body all on my own and that they exist Earth side with me now,” she wrote on 10 November.

“A forever reminder, whether I’m truly confident having these marks or not, it’s no doubt a testament to the miracles my body has made.”