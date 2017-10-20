A mum has shared a video of her nine-month-old daughter struggling to breathe to raise awareness of possible signs of asthma.

Sophia Cachia, a mum blogger from Australia, explained that her older son Bobby has been hospitalised due to asthma attacks so she knew what signs to watch for in her daughter.

“No, we’re not doctors or trained professionals, but with Bobby being an asthmatic, we’re well aware of the signs,” she wrote on Instagram.

“The sucking in under her throat and her ribs means she’s working really hard to breathe. We used prior knowledge and listened to our gut and Jaryd [Cachia’s partner] took her to hospital just before bedtime.”

Cachia shared a video of what her daughter Florence’s chest looked like when she breathed.