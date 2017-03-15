A mum’s doctor’s visit took a “surprising twist” when he son picked up a “karma sutra” book on how babies are made.

Katherine Peck, from Croydon, London, hadn’t come across the ‘Mummy Laid an Egg’ book by Babette Cole, originally published in 1995, before.

So while you may be familiar with the illustrations, she definitely wasn’t.

“Adem picked up this innocent enough looking book ‘Mummy Laid an Egg’,” she wrote on Wednesday 8 March.

“All began routinely enough, with ‘sugar and spice and all things nice’ and such, but I was ill-prepared for the most sudden u-turn on page six, where were introduced to daddy’s friendly looking ‘seed pods’!”