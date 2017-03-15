A mum’s doctor’s visit took a “surprising twist” when he son picked up a “karma sutra” book on how babies are made.
Katherine Peck, from Croydon, London, hadn’t come across the ‘Mummy Laid an Egg’ book by Babette Cole, originally published in 1995, before.
So while you may be familiar with the illustrations, she definitely wasn’t.
“Adem picked up this innocent enough looking book ‘Mummy Laid an Egg’,” she wrote on Wednesday 8 March.
“All began routinely enough, with ‘sugar and spice and all things nice’ and such, but I was ill-prepared for the most sudden u-turn on page six, where were introduced to daddy’s friendly looking ‘seed pods’!”
Peck continued: “No holds barred on pages eight and nine either, where apparently ‘this fits in here...’ (sounds easy enough).
“And then what can only be described as a child-friendly kama sutra guide ensues on page 10! Aerial acrobatics, fetish clown outfits and space hoppers.”
“To say Ayla (eight) showed a sudden interest in the ‘silly baby book’, is an understatement,” Peck added.
“Cue the four billion questions I hadn’t planned answering today.”
And if you want to know the rest of the story, it goes like this.
Peck’s post had more than 35,000 shares in a week.
“I still have this book from when my daughter was young, she’s 27 now,” one mum wrote. “Love this book.”
Another commented: “I had this book when I was a kid. And still have it for my kids when they’re old enough. Brilliant.”