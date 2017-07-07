A mum who was struggling to tandem breastfeed her toddler and newborn baby, turned to the Internet for advice.

The mother posted her query on the Breastfeeding Mama Talk Facebook page explaining that she felt overwhelmed when feeding both of her children.

“I’ve always taken a very casual approach to how long my eldest would nurse but it’s very hard,” she wrote on Thursday 6 July.

“Hearing her cries of protest and pleas for me and I can’t go to her because our son needs to nurse. She is used to me nursing her to sleep. It breaks my heart.”